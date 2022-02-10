IT Senior Business Analyst

Feb 10, 2022

A massive organization withion the Automotive sector is looking for a IT Senior Business Analyst to join their fantatsic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 10+ years overall BA experience of which 8+ must be on custom developed solutions.
  • Web and digital project experience.
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

The technical skills include:

  • Document requirements in Confluence with appropriate detailed user stories in JIRA – including acceptance criteria
  • Understanding of Databases and Infrastructure.
  • Presenting analysis and user stories to the project team.
  • Assist with Compliance Documentation.
  • Assist with Manual Testing when required.
  • Trouble shooting and defect investigation with developers and testers.
  • Writing SQL Queries (advantageous).
  • Familiar with Postman and Swagger (advantageous).
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies (Scrum).

The ideal candidate will have to perform the following responsibilities:

  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders
  • Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval
  • Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
  • Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes
  • Document high quality requirements in appropriate detailed user stories on JIRA (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.
  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Jira
  • Confluence
  • Agile
  • Postman
  • SWagger

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

