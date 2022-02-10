IT Senior Business Analyst

A massive organization withion the Automotive sector is looking for a IT Senior Business Analyst to join their fantatsic team.

The ideal candidate should have:

10+ years overall BA experience of which 8+ must be on custom developed solutions.

Web and digital project experience.

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

The technical skills include:

Document requirements in Confluence with appropriate detailed user stories in JIRA – including acceptance criteria

Understanding of Databases and Infrastructure.

Presenting analysis and user stories to the project team.

Assist with Compliance Documentation.

Assist with Manual Testing when required.

Trouble shooting and defect investigation with developers and testers.

Writing SQL Queries (advantageous).

Familiar with Postman and Swagger (advantageous).

Familiar with Agile methodologies (Scrum).

The ideal candidate will have to perform the following responsibilities:

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders

Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval

Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.

Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes

Document high quality requirements in appropriate detailed user stories on JIRA (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.

