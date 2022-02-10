A massive organization withion the Automotive sector is looking for a IT Senior Business Analyst to join their fantatsic team.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 10+ years overall BA experience of which 8+ must be on custom developed solutions.
- Web and digital project experience.
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
The technical skills include:
- Document requirements in Confluence with appropriate detailed user stories in JIRA – including acceptance criteria
- Understanding of Databases and Infrastructure.
- Presenting analysis and user stories to the project team.
- Assist with Compliance Documentation.
- Assist with Manual Testing when required.
- Trouble shooting and defect investigation with developers and testers.
- Writing SQL Queries (advantageous).
- Familiar with Postman and Swagger (advantageous).
- Familiar with Agile methodologies (Scrum).
The ideal candidate will have to perform the following responsibilities:
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders
- Structuring and prioritising business requirements and communicating plans with stakeholders for review and approval
- Translating and simplifying business requirements into technical requirements.
- Prioritize and organize requirements and create conceptual prototypes
- Document high quality requirements in appropriate detailed user stories on JIRA (Agile methodology) including acceptance criteria for testers.
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.
Apply today for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Jira
- Confluence
- Agile
- Postman
- SWagger
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma