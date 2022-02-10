Java Analyst Programmer I/II at Ntice Search

Are you a programmer that enjoys developing and improving back-end applications? An established company operating in the retail sector is looking for a Java analyst programmer to join their team based in Cape Town – remote working may be considered.

Responsibilities

  • Understand and analyze user requests
  • Design, develop and maintain back end applications
  • Design, develop and maintain APIs
  • Design and maintain underlying database objects
  • Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)
  • Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
  • Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
  • Help with day-to-day queries from clients and internal IT teams

Requirements

  • 5 + years experience using Java, preferably the Spring framework
  • Expertise developing clustered applications (including technologies that go hand in hand)
  • Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s
  • Experience using relational database technologies
  • Solid understanding of application architecture

Not required, but will be an advantage:

  • Experience development using Spring Boot, Java Streams, Spring Integration, Java Generics, JUnit, Maven, Message Queues (Rabbitmq), and JPA/Hibernate
  • Experience working with a MySQL database
  • Experience development using Python
  • Experience using version control systems, such as GIT
  • Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
  • Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite
  • Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker
  • Familiarity with the WSO2 platform
  • Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS
  • Familiarity with the ELK stack
  • Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases
  • Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring
  • Analyst

