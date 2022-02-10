Java Analyst Programmer I/II at Ntice Search

Are you a programmer that enjoys developing and improving back-end applications? An established company operating in the retail sector is looking for a Java analyst programmer to join their team based in Cape Town – remote working may be considered.

Responsibilities

Understand and analyze user requests

Design, develop and maintain back end applications

Design, develop and maintain APIs

Design and maintain underlying database objects

Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)

Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle

Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)

Help with day-to-day queries from clients and internal IT teams

Requirements

5 + years experience using Java, preferably the Spring framework

Expertise developing clustered applications (including technologies that go hand in hand)

Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s

Experience using relational database technologies

Solid understanding of application architecture

Not required, but will be an advantage:

Experience development using Spring Boot, Java Streams, Spring Integration, Java Generics, JUnit, Maven, Message Queues (Rabbitmq), and JPA/Hibernate

Experience working with a MySQL database

Experience development using Python

Experience using version control systems, such as GIT

Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite

Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker

Familiarity with the WSO2 platform

Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS

Familiarity with the ELK stack

Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases

Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

