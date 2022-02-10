Java Analyst Programmer I/II at Ntice Search

Are you a programmer that enjoys developing and improving back-end applications? An established company operating in the retail sector is looking for a Java analyst programmer to join their team based in Cape Town – remote working may be considered.
Responsibilities
- Understand and analyze user requests
- Design, develop and maintain back end applications
- Design, develop and maintain APIs
- Design and maintain underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)
- Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
- Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
- Help with day-to-day queries from clients and internal IT teams
Requirements
- 5 + years experience using Java, preferably the Spring framework
- Expertise developing clustered applications (including technologies that go hand in hand)
- Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s
- Experience using relational database technologies
- Solid understanding of application architecture
Not required, but will be an advantage:
- Experience development using Spring Boot, Java Streams, Spring Integration, Java Generics, JUnit, Maven, Message Queues (Rabbitmq), and JPA/Hibernate
- Experience working with a MySQL database
- Experience development using Python
- Experience using version control systems, such as GIT
- Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins
- Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite
- Familiarity in the use of container technology such as Docker
- Familiarity with the WSO2 platform
- Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS
- Familiarity with the ELK stack
- Familiarity using Oracle, SQL Server, and PostgreSQL databases
- Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring
- Analyst