Network Security Engineer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Network Security Engineer.

Awesome opportunity.

Qualification Requirements:

Relevant IT Diploma or Degree

Minimum of 5 years experience within a senior (L3) networking or Cyber Security environmentteam.

Minimum of 15 years relevant IT experience

ISO27001 knowledge or training would be an advantage

Advanced Networking or Security accreditations

Responsibilities:

Planning, implementing, managing, monitoring, and upgrading security measures for the protection of customer’s data, systems, and networks.

Troubleshooting security and network problems.

Responding to all system and/or network security breaches.

Ensuring that customer data and infrastructure is protected by enabling the appropriate security controls.

Analyse and maintain security policies.

Participating in the change management process.

Testing and identifying network and system vulnerabilities.

Regular interaction with internal teams, clients and management.

Reporting on and documenting various security concerns & recommendations.

Analyse and recommend products and solutions to enhance security measures.

