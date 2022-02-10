Network Security Engineer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Network Security Engineer.
Awesome opportunity.
Qualification Requirements:
- Relevant IT Diploma or Degree
- Minimum of 5 years experience within a senior (L3) networking or Cyber Security environmentteam.
- Minimum of 15 years relevant IT experience
- ISO27001 knowledge or training would be an advantage
- Advanced Networking or Security accreditations
Responsibilities:
- Planning, implementing, managing, monitoring, and upgrading security measures for the protection of customer’s data, systems, and networks.
- Troubleshooting security and network problems.
- Responding to all system and/or network security breaches.
- Ensuring that customer data and infrastructure is protected by enabling the appropriate security controls.
- Analyse and maintain security policies.
- Participating in the change management process.
- Testing and identifying network and system vulnerabilities.
- Regular interaction with internal teams, clients and management.
- Reporting on and documenting various security concerns & recommendations.
- Analyse and recommend products and solutions to enhance security measures.
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks.