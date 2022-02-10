Power BI Developer

The Role: An exciting role for a Power BI Developer has landed with GoldenRule to be stationed at one of the leading clients in the insurance space.

Skills and Experience:

BS/MS in Computer Science or Information System. Experience of 5+ years in data preparation, data gateway and data warehousing projects. Experience of 5+ years and familiarity with Microsoft Business Intelligence Stack having Power BI, SSAS, SSRS, SSIS. 3 to 4 years of experience working with a self-service tool, preferably Power BI or Tableau. Familiarity with JavaScript, CSS, and other JavaScript libraries. Should be familiar and experienced in SQL (T/SQL and P/SQL). Strong proficiency with Power BI required Proficiency with Data query languages (Such as SQL, DAX, MDX) is required Previous experience with Microsoft Dynamics data is strongly preferred Basic understanding of Agile and CI/CD DevOps principles is preferred Strong technical skills in the area of database and information technology Data warehousing and analytics modelling experience strongly preferred (Oracle, SQL DW, etc.) Advanced MS Excel and PowerPoint skills would be a plus

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities

Translate business needs to technical specifications Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools) Maintain and support data analytics platforms Create tools to store data Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting Evaluate and improve existing BI systems Collaborate with teams to integrate systems Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses Create visualizations and reports for requested projects Develop and update technical documentation

Learn more/Apply for this position