Senior Java Developer

One of the largest Manufacturer of Automotive and Motorcycles in the world, is seeking the expertise and skill set for a Java Developer. Be part of a team working as a Java developer to enable IT to support The Client’s Decentral Ordering processes.
The ideal candidate should have 10 years JAVA development experience.
The skills you should possess:
- Java EE / Java
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- Git, Bitbucket
- Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools
Tasks that you should be able to carry out:
- Part of a Dev team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- Unit Testing
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- SQL
- SOAP
- RESTFUL
- GIT
- CLOUD
- CI/CD
- API
- Java