Senior Java Developer

Feb 10, 2022

One of the largest Manufacturer of Automotive and Motorcycles in the world, is seeking the expertise and skill set for a Java Developer. Be part of a team working as a Java developer to enable IT to support The Client’s Decentral Ordering processes.

The ideal candidate should have 10 years JAVA development experience.

The skills you should possess:

  • Java EE / Java
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools

Tasks that you should be able to carry out:

  • Part of a Dev team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • Unit Testing
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

