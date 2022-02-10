Senior Java Developer

One of the largest Manufacturer of Automotive and Motorcycles in the world, is seeking the expertise and skill set for a Java Developer. Be part of a team working as a Java developer to enable IT to support The Client’s Decentral Ordering processes.

The ideal candidate should have 10 years JAVA development experience.

The skills you should possess:

Java EE / Java

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful and SOAP services

Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Git, Bitbucket

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools

Tasks that you should be able to carry out:

Part of a Dev team responsible for development and maintenance on platform/application

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

Unit Testing

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Don’t hesitate. Apply Now!!!

Desired Skills:

Java EE

SQL

SOAP

RESTFUL

GIT

CLOUD

CI/CD

API

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position