Service Desk Agent

The Role: Essential functions:
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Grade 12
- A+, N+
- Telephone Etiquette Skills
- ITIL Foundation
Preferred Qualifications:
- Must possess ability to work in a highly pressurised environment, with high levels of accountability and responsibility.
- Must be service-orientated and maintain focus on delivery and best business practices at all times.
Experience required:
- 2 – 3 Years?? experience in an IT service desk environment
- 2 – 3 Customer service experience
- 1 ?? 2 Years?? experience in First call resolution