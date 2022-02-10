Software Engineer (Query Data Services) (CH755) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems is looking for an experienced Software Engineer.

The ideal candidate will form part of the team who is responsible for building the next generation workstation for intelligence production, analysis and collaboration. It is used by intelligence and law enforcement analysts all over the world. It relies on access to all our data from large scale collection system. That’s where you come in.

Job overview:

Build query (and necessary ETL) services that serve data to the new workstation software.

Automated testing for correctness and performance.

Become a subject matter expert in the data we work with and the intelligence analysis domain.

Exploit industry leading data-warehouse technology to serve data to the front-end fast and compute various analytics on the data.

Collaborate with suppliers of data to ensure that your team gets the right data and in the right way to serve the end-user.

API design. Collaborate with API consumers in your team to ensure that the APIs serve their needs.

Contribute to the data architecture.

Continuous integration in the dev lab.

Contribute to micro-services architecture to ensure clean focused interfaces.

Release the services.

Education / experience:

Minimum: Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering plus 3+ years relevant previous experience

Tech stack:

Java

gRPC

Protocol buffers

Vertica SQL and analytics

Elasticsearch

Maven

Jenkins

Linux

Docker

Grafana

Kibana

Python (Notebooks for performance tests)

OpenTracing (Jaeger)

Personal attributes:

Deliver bullet-proof software that performs steadily under load

Always looking for opportunities to do more with the data for the end-user

Collaborate to bring all the pieces together

Always learning

Beneficial:

Telecommunications in mobile and international networks.

IP networking and how applications behave.

Query logic and execution. Building and composing queries on various back-ends.

Dimensional modelling

Semantic versioning

Other:

Only SA Citizens will be considered

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

