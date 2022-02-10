Solutions Architect at Red Ember

- Producing detailed component specifications and translate these into detailed diagrams and designs for implementation.
- Lead technical analysis, implementation and deployment.
- Supporting the project co-ordination team in managing scope variations and risks effectively throughout the lifecycle of the delivery of circuits.
- Performs project assurance to validate that solution architecture aligns with the enterprise architecture alongside RF, R&D and NOC departments.
- Ability to cost, quote and respond to client proposals, RFPs, RFIs, RFQs and client specific solution
Requirements
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other technology related field
- Clear technical understanding of Fibre and Wireless networks
- Excellent knowledge of IP networking and Internet technologies (TCP/IP, DNS, HTTP, Radius, etc).
- Experience in putting together commercial proposals
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- Software Testing
- Solution Design
- Application Architecture
- Solution Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a leader in the ICT space and have operations across South Africa
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund