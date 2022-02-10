Solutions Architect at Red Ember

Feb 10, 2022

  • Producing detailed component specifications and translate these into detailed diagrams and designs for implementation.
  • Lead technical analysis, implementation and deployment.
  • Supporting the project co-ordination team in managing scope variations and risks effectively throughout the lifecycle of the delivery of circuits.
  • Performs project assurance to validate that solution architecture aligns with the enterprise architecture alongside RF, R&D and NOC departments.
  • Ability to cost, quote and respond to client proposals, RFPs, RFIs, RFQs and client specific solution

Requirements

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other technology related field
  • Clear technical understanding of Fibre and Wireless networks
  • Excellent knowledge of IP networking and Internet technologies (TCP/IP, DNS, HTTP, Radius, etc).
  • Experience in putting together commercial proposals

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • Software Testing
  • Solution Design
  • Application Architecture
  • Solution Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leader in the ICT space and have operations across South Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

