Solutions Architect at Red Ember

Producing detailed component specifications and translate these into detailed diagrams and designs for implementation.

Lead technical analysis, implementation and deployment.

Supporting the project co-ordination team in managing scope variations and risks effectively throughout the lifecycle of the delivery of circuits.

Performs project assurance to validate that solution architecture aligns with the enterprise architecture alongside RF, R&D and NOC departments.

Ability to cost, quote and respond to client proposals, RFPs, RFIs, RFQs and client specific solution

Requirements

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other technology related field

Clear technical understanding of Fibre and Wireless networks

Excellent knowledge of IP networking and Internet technologies (TCP/IP, DNS, HTTP, Radius, etc).

Experience in putting together commercial proposals

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Software Testing

Solution Design

Application Architecture

Solution Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a leader in the ICT space and have operations across South Africa

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

