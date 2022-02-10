Systems Analyst

A challenging 6-month contract position for a multitalented IT team player with strong analytical skills.

Analyse, prioritise, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers

Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed

Document and communicate release notices for key applications

Troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints, and databases

Experience and Competencies:

At least 4 years experience working with information technologies and systems analysis

Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills

Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions

Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration

Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems

Testing and automation experience

Desired Skills:

Mapping (data)

Systems Analysis

Toubleshooting

Database Administration

Analytical And Problem Solving

Documentation

Database Management

Microsoft environment

Azure

Testing

Automation

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

