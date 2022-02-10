Systems Analyst – Capacity Management at Datonomy Solutions

Systems Analyst – Capacity Management
Purpose of the Job
- As an experienced Capacity Manager, you will have an understanding and experience in a capacity management role covering server, storage, networks, virtualised environments, applications, and databases.
- You will hold a deep knowledge of Capacity Management toolsets. BMC; VROps; SCOM; SQL, these toolsets in particular would be ideal with BMC BCO being a stand-out advantage.
- Bringing a sound understanding of ITIL methodology and service management best practices is a must to be a success in this role.
Job Objectives
- Understanding the current usage of the infrastructure and IT services, and the maximum capacity of each component.
- Liaise with Incident and Problem management to assess the impact of Capacity related threshold breaches.
- Accumulate information for all new or changed infrastructures and define expansion requirements.
- Perform trend analysis, estimate overall growth (decrease) of user demand.
- Forecasting future capacity requirements based on business plans, usage trends, sizing of new services, etc.
- Production of regular review and revision of the Capacity Plan, in line with the organisation’s business planning cycle, identifying current usage and forecast requirements during the period covered by the plan.
- Analysis of usage and performance data, and reporting on Service and Component performance against targets contained in SLAs.
- Ensuring that all changes are assessed for their impact on capacity and performance and attending CAB meetings when appropriate.
- Producing regular management reports that include current usage of resources, trends, and forecasts.
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Diploma/Degree in Information Technology
- Cloud Service provider certification (AWS, Azure)
Essential Experience
- 3-5 years Working in IT systems or IT operations
- 3-5 years Working with SCCM
- 3-5 years Working with SCOM
- 3-5 years Track record in Capacity management
- Desirable: 3-5 years Project management
- Familiar with Service Delivery life cycle
Knowledge and Skills
Essential:
- Availability, Capacity, and Performance Management principles (1-3 years)
- Strong troubleshooting ability (1-3 years)
- Desirable: Nagios / 1000 Eyes / ITIL / ITSM (Helix)
Qualifying Questions:
QUALIFICATION
- Do you have a Diploma/Degree in Information Technology?
- Do you have Cloud Service provider certification (AWS, Azure)?
EXPERIENCE
- How many years of experience do you have working with IT systems or IT operations?
- How many years of experience do you have working with SCCM and SCOM?
SKILLS
- How do you rate your Availability, Capacity, and Performance Management principles?
KNOWLEDGE
- How do you rate your knowledge on Nagios / 1000 Eyes / ITIL / ITSM (Helix)?
