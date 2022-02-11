Android Developer

  • Senior level developer
  • AWS developer associate certification.
  • AWS Serverless development
  • 5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
  • 3-5+ development of mobile android apps
  • Expertise in Java & Kotlin
  • Experienced in working with APIs
  • Experience using Git
  • Experience reviewing code
  • Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Android
  • java
  • kotlin
  • API
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

