Android Developer

- Senior level developer
- AWS developer associate certification.
- AWS Serverless development
- 5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
- 3-5+ development of mobile android apps
- Expertise in Java & Kotlin
- Experienced in working with APIs
- Experience using Git
- Experience reviewing code
- Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Android
- java
- kotlin
- API
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree