CNC Programmer/ Machinist

- Mechanical or equivalent National diploma in Engineering with at least 5 years’ experience in 3D CNC Machining.
- 3D 5 axis programming and machining on CAD/ CAM Software platforms. (Catia or Tebis would be an advantage).
- Trade certificate will be an advantage.
- Toolmaking techniques (Preferred).
- Ability to read tooling and product drawings.
- Proficient welding skills would be an advantage.
- Knowledge of machining hardened and treated steels.
- Ability to work any shift as well as rotating shifts and weekends
Ability to work independently with limited supervision
Desired Skills:
- Toolmaking
- CAD
- CAM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Automotive Manufacturing