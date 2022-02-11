CNC Programmer/ Machinist

Feb 11, 2022

  • Mechanical or equivalent National diploma in Engineering with at least 5 years’ experience in 3D CNC Machining.
  • 3D 5 axis programming and machining on CAD/ CAM Software platforms. (Catia or Tebis would be an advantage).
  • Trade certificate will be an advantage.
  • Toolmaking techniques (Preferred).
  • Ability to read tooling and product drawings.
  • Proficient welding skills would be an advantage.
  • Knowledge of machining hardened and treated steels.
  • Ability to work any shift as well as rotating shifts and weekends

Ability to work independently with limited supervision

Desired Skills:

  • Toolmaking
  • CAD
  • CAM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Automotive Manufacturing

Learn more/Apply for this position