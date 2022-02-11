Desktop Support Intern

The Role: Responsibilities:
- 1st line End User Support of all IT related incidents and requests including but not limited to all end user hardware, software, printing, networking related items.
- Effective and supportive approach to engaging with users.
- Assisting with Service Desk duties as needed such as logging calls on the ticketing system, answering calls and managing ticket lifecycle.
- Managing of assigned tickets to ensure customer SLA is met.
- Delivery and transport of items between precinct buildings.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- A+ and/or N+
- Excellent Soft Skills
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL Foundation V3 or ITIL Foundation 4
- Technical IT Qualification
- MCSE
- O365
- SharePoint