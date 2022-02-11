Desktop Support Intern

Feb 11, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • 1st line End User Support of all IT related incidents and requests including but not limited to all end user hardware, software, printing, networking related items.
  • Effective and supportive approach to engaging with users.
  • Assisting with Service Desk duties as needed such as logging calls on the ticketing system, answering calls and managing ticket lifecycle.
  • Managing of assigned tickets to ensure customer SLA is met.
  • Delivery and transport of items between precinct buildings.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • A+ and/or N+
  • Excellent Soft Skills

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL Foundation V3 or ITIL Foundation 4
  • Technical IT Qualification
  • MCSE
  • O365
  • SharePoint

