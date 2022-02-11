Intermediate Data Engineer

Proudly South African company with immense experience in the telecommunications sphere combining technology, data and analytics is looking to hire the skills of an Intermediate Data Scientist/ Quantitative Analyst to join their dynamic team!!!
The incumbent will use their analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect, analyse and interpret large data sets to provide insights and data-driven solutions to solve difficult and strategic business challenges.
Requirements:
- Degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Computer Science
- 5-6 years commercial experience
- SAS
- Python
- R
- MS Excel
Responsibilities:
- Manage aspects of current scorecards/models
- Maintain and re-calibrate current scorecards and/or predictive models
- Develop new predictive models
- Utilises advanced data analytics and mining techniques to analyse data, assessing data validity and usability; reviews data results to ensure accuracy; an communicates results and insights to stakeholders
- Identifies trends, patterns, relationships, and discrepancies in data and determines additional data needed to support insight. Processes, cleanses, and verifies the integrity of data used for analysis
- Identifying, interpreting, and explaining the factors giving rise to specific business outcomes
- Predicting & forecasting probable future business outcomes.
- Identifying key factors of business operations to transform/eliminate/introduce to improve business outcome
- Develop, maintain, and refine advanced mathematical and statistical models pertaining to various aspects of the business
