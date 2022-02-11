Intermediate Data Engineer

Proudly South African company with immense experience in the telecommunications sphere combining technology, data and analytics is looking to hire the skills of an Intermediate Data Scientist/ Quantitative Analyst to join their dynamic team!!!

The incumbent will use their analytical, statistical, and programming skills to collect, analyse and interpret large data sets to provide insights and data-driven solutions to solve difficult and strategic business challenges.

Requirements:

Degree in Statistics / Mathematics / Computer Science

5-6 years commercial experience

SAS

Python

R

MS Excel

Responsibilities:

Manage aspects of current scorecards/models

Maintain and re-calibrate current scorecards and/or predictive models

Develop new predictive models

Utilises advanced data analytics and mining techniques to analyse data, assessing data validity and usability; reviews data results to ensure accuracy; an communicates results and insights to stakeholders

Identifies trends, patterns, relationships, and discrepancies in data and determines additional data needed to support insight. Processes, cleanses, and verifies the integrity of data used for analysis

Identifying, interpreting, and explaining the factors giving rise to specific business outcomes

Predicting & forecasting probable future business outcomes.

Identifying key factors of business operations to transform/eliminate/introduce to improve business outcome

Develop, maintain, and refine advanced mathematical and statistical models pertaining to various aspects of the business

