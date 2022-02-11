We are looking for an intermediate Test Analyst to join our team on an initial contract basis. We need someone to join the team and get cracking on the project soonest (by 1 March). If youre currently available for a new opportunity, or will be available from 1 March onwards, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
Location: Cape Town (Hybrid way of working onsite and work from home)
Ideal start date: 1 March (or by 1 April)
Level: Intermediate
Contract position
- Manual front-end functional testing of applications which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing
- Design and create test cases
- Design and create test scripts to address areas such as software scenarios, regression testing, negative testing, error or bug retests, or usability in preparation for implementation
- API experience: SOAP UI or Postman
- SQL experience (basic queries, etc.)
- Experience working within Agile frameworks such as Scrum
- Extract test requirements for user stories
- Retail experience is a bonus