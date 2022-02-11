IOS Software Engineer

Feb 11, 2022

  • Senior level developer
  • AWS developer associate certification.
  • AWS Serverless development
  • 5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
  • 3-5+ development of mobile iOS apps
  • Experience with Swift 5 on IOS for Native App Development, XCode and Objective C
  • Experienced in working with APIs
  • Strong iOS and pattern fundamentals
  • Experience using Git
  • Experience reviewing code
  • Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established pattern

Desired Skills:

  • AWS developer
  • AWS serverless development
  • iOS
  • XCode
  • Objective C
  • Git

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

