IOS Software Engineer

- Senior level developer
- AWS developer associate certification.
- AWS Serverless development
- 5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
- 3-5+ development of mobile iOS apps
- Experience with Swift 5 on IOS for Native App Development, XCode and Objective C
- Experienced in working with APIs
- Strong iOS and pattern fundamentals
- Experience using Git
- Experience reviewing code
- Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established pattern
Desired Skills:
- AWS developer
- AWS serverless development
- iOS
- XCode
- Objective C
- Git
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree