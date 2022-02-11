IT Auditor sought for a 4 month contract.
IT auditing experience (minimum of 3 years), experience in the completion of General Controls Reviews (GCR’s) as well as Application Controls Reviews(ACR’s), SDLC, Project review, and Cyber Security, understanding of IT governance practices, IT risk management principles and Cyber Security principles. Knowledge of tools and audit process methodology, audit project management experience.
Good interpersonal and communication skills required
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- SOX
- CAATs
- Business Acumen
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Institute of Internal Auditors
About The Employer:
Leading financial services group. There is an option of a permanent role for the right individual.