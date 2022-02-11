IT Auditor

IT Auditor sought for a 4 month contract.

IT auditing experience (minimum of 3 years), experience in the completion of General Controls Reviews (GCR’s) as well as Application Controls Reviews(ACR’s), SDLC, Project review, and Cyber Security, understanding of IT governance practices, IT risk management principles and Cyber Security principles. Knowledge of tools and audit process methodology, audit project management experience.

Good interpersonal and communication skills required

Desired Skills:

ITIL

SOX

CAATs

Business Acumen

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Institute of Internal Auditors

About The Employer:

Leading financial services group. There is an option of a permanent role for the right individual.

Learn more/Apply for this position