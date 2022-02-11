Linux and Unix System Admin

- Should be Proficient in oracle 11g, 12c & 19c Database Installation & Administration on RHEL/AIX/Unix platforms.
- Operating system installation, configuration and administering RHEL 7 & 8 on ESX hosts.
- Creating, extending and Adding VG & LV dynamically etc.
- Trouble shooting and Configuration of SUN server Hardware, CPU Utilization and disk space utilization.
- Managing disk space using Logical Volume management.
- File system management which includes increase the size, housekeep the space and troubleshoot the filesystems inconsistency errors.
- supporting for RHEL Operating systems and VM Ware Virtual servers and Linux servers.
- Management of users, groups, password policies, file/directory permissions, ownership and Lev2user creation depends on DBA and Application team requirements.
- Deploying virtual servers using template.
- Working on Incident Management issues.
- Documentation and/or maintaining documents, processes for new tasks.
- Coordination with other teams like the DBA team, Application team, and other support teams as applicable
- Support and execution of change management, configuration management and release management.
- Configuration and troubleshoot the alerts from various monitoring tools like Nagios & Dynatrace.
- Decommission the Legacy servers as part of the EOL/EOS.
- Patching the Linux servers from RHEL7.9 to RHEL8.4.
- Fixing the application user issues like (crontab, net stat, Sendmail).
- Migrating the servers SUSE Linux to RHEL.
- Firmware upgrades on Solaris servers.
- Patching the Solaris servers from Solaris 10 to Solaris 11.
- NetBackup Knowledge required.
Desired Skills:
- Solaris(10&11)
- RHEL (7&8)
- SUSE Linux
- Vmware
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma