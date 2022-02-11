Linux and Unix System Admin

  • Should be Proficient in oracle 11g, 12c & 19c Database Installation & Administration on RHEL/AIX/Unix platforms.
  • Operating system installation, configuration and administering RHEL 7 & 8 on ESX hosts.
  • Creating, extending and Adding VG & LV dynamically etc.
  • Trouble shooting and Configuration of SUN server Hardware, CPU Utilization and disk space utilization.
  • Managing disk space using Logical Volume management.
  • File system management which includes increase the size, housekeep the space and troubleshoot the filesystems inconsistency errors.
  • supporting for RHEL Operating systems and VM Ware Virtual servers and Linux servers.
  • Management of users, groups, password policies, file/directory permissions, ownership and Lev2user creation depends on DBA and Application team requirements.
  • Deploying virtual servers using template.
  • Working on Incident Management issues.
  • Documentation and/or maintaining documents, processes for new tasks.
  • Coordination with other teams like the DBA team, Application team, and other support teams as applicable
  • Support and execution of change management, configuration management and release management.
  • Configuration and troubleshoot the alerts from various monitoring tools like Nagios & Dynatrace.
  • Decommission the Legacy servers as part of the EOL/EOS.
  • Patching the Linux servers from RHEL7.9 to RHEL8.4.
  • Fixing the application user issues like (crontab, net stat, Sendmail).
  • Migrating the servers SUSE Linux to RHEL.
  • Firmware upgrades on Solaris servers.
  • Patching the Solaris servers from Solaris 10 to Solaris 11.
  • NetBackup Knowledge required.

Desired Skills:

  • Solaris(10&11)
  • RHEL (7&8)
  • SUSE Linux
  • Vmware

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years [other] Information Technology
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

