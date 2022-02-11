Senior Project Manager

A leading organisation is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their team. The main purpose of the role is re-engineering of hr process related to talent management, staffing and recruitment.

Responsibilities:

Re-engineering of hr process related to talent management, staffing and recruitment

Focusing on strategy and processes related to recruitment and talent to streamline processes into agile

Plan, coordinate and execute projects across the organisation including tracking and reporting on status , risks , issues and dependencies

Ensure consistency in recruitment practices in relation to salary and benefits, recruitment & induction, completion and termination of contracts and bring them in line with our values and fairness principles

Develop a recruitment process appropriate for the engagement of business units

Data Analysis and Reporting-where applicable, provide data analysis and reporting, working in partnership with the Head of HR and the Regional HR Managers

Report on project progress and status

Requirements:

Any relevant Diploma/Degree

6 years+ project management experience

