Web Developer

Feb 11, 2022

  • Public Web Software Engineer – Front End
  • Senior level developer
  • AWS developer associate certification.
  • AWS Serverless development (Lambdas in .Net)
  • 5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
  • 3-5+ development on Public Web
  • Experienced in working with APIs
  • Experience using Git
  • Experience reviewing code
  • Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns
  • Strong experience with the following:
  • VueJS (ver 3 or 2)
  • ReactJS (16 Up)
  • CSS / SASS/ LESS
  • Cypress
  • Jest for unit-tests in UI
  • NodeJS
  • DotNet Core
  • XUnit / NUnit / MSpec

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

