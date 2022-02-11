Web Developer

- Public Web Software Engineer – Front End
- Senior level developer
- AWS developer associate certification.
- AWS Serverless development (Lambdas in .Net)
- 5+ years of software development preferably within insurance, banking or telecom industries
- 3-5+ development on Public Web
- Experienced in working with APIs
- Experience using Git
- Experience reviewing code
- Experience working independently, but able to fit into a larger ecosystem and work within established patterns
- Strong experience with the following:
- VueJS (ver 3 or 2)
- ReactJS (16 Up)
- CSS / SASS/ LESS
- Cypress
- Jest for unit-tests in UI
- NodeJS
- DotNet Core
- XUnit / NUnit / MSpec
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree