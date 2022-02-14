Data Scientist at Fourier Recruitment

Leading Healthcare Administrator seeks suitably qualified and experienced Data Scientist wth a min of 5 years relevant experience
- Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data in a healthcare and fraud context.
- Mining large structured and unstructured datasets for data exploration to find new insights to detect healthcare fraud.
- Research and application of the most up to date machine learning algorithms and AI techniques.
- Present data and model findings in a way that provides actionable insights.
- Implementing results for use in both the internal and external environments.
- Monitoring model performance.
- Improve processes and databases where opportunities arise
Minimum Requirements
- Matric with either of the below qualification is essential.
- Honours degree in either Data Science, Statistics, or Applied Mathematics with some experience in software engineering, computer science or working with big disparate sets of data, OR
- Honours or Masters degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering with solid experience in statistical modelling, data mining and machine learning.
- Other analytical qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience.
- Expert in data science programming languages such as R, Python.
- Expert in data manipulation skills including SQL to extract, transform and load data.
- Experience in interactive data exploration.
- Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles.
- Hands on experience with Big Data systems will be preferred.
- Strong analytical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of the latest machine learning algorithms for both structured and unstructured data.
- Ability to formulate problem statements and develop a plan for tackling the problem.
- Strong ability to communicate findings and recommendations from data (visual, verbal and written).
- Integration and implementation experience.