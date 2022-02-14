Data Scientist at Fourier Recruitment

Leading Healthcare Administrator seeks suitably qualified and experienced Data Scientist wth a min of 5 years relevant experience

  • Connecting with a multitude of stakeholders to understand the data in a healthcare and fraud context.
  • Mining large structured and unstructured datasets for data exploration to find new insights to detect healthcare fraud.
  • Research and application of the most up to date machine learning algorithms and AI techniques.
  • Present data and model findings in a way that provides actionable insights.
  • Implementing results for use in both the internal and external environments.
  • Monitoring model performance.
  • Improve processes and databases where opportunities arise

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric with either of the below qualification is essential.
  • Honours degree in either Data Science, Statistics, or Applied Mathematics with some experience in software engineering, computer science or working with big disparate sets of data, OR
  • Honours or Masters degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering with solid experience in statistical modelling, data mining and machine learning.
  • Other analytical qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience.
  • Expert in data science programming languages such as R, Python.
  • Expert in data manipulation skills including SQL to extract, transform and load data.
  • Experience in interactive data exploration.
  • Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles.
  • Hands on experience with Big Data systems will be preferred.
  • Strong analytical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of the latest machine learning algorithms for both structured and unstructured data.
  • Ability to formulate problem statements and develop a plan for tackling the problem.
  • Strong ability to communicate findings and recommendations from data (visual, verbal and written).
  • Integration and implementation experience.

