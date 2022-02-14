IT Business Analyst

South African citizen / permanent residents(holder of valid South African ID book)

There are periods where the business analyst is expected to travel outside the boarders of South Africa

Degree in in Computer Science / Engineering, Post graduate degree preferable

The Business Analyst is a key role and is accountable to drive efficiency and operational improvements by defining the business solution, obtaining system alignment, and optimization of current and future business application functionality. The role is also responsible for analyzing requests or requirements for applications in order to determine the impact on the business as a singular and integrated system.

Skills:

Financial (Payments) Systems experience – MANDATORY

Proficient in modelling and UML

Enterprise Architect

SWIFT

System analysis and design experience

Superior written and verbal communication

Ability to focus on underlying problems and finding solutions to them

Extensive business and technology skills and acumen

A strong understanding of client dynamics and requirements

A strong understanding of solution design using software applications

Responsibilities:

Analyse and clarify requests or requirements in order to agree the business solution with the end user.

Define and document User Stories and their related acceptance criteria.

Create user interface mock-ups and wireframes as part of the requirements specification documentation

Create UML use cases, activity diagrams and functional specifications from business requirements

Guide the development effort by conveying the end user’s vision to the software factory.

Bridging the gap between the end user, business stakeholder and development team.

Participate in technical design sessions, working with technical resources, to provide insight during solution development

Create and maintain the product backlog. This includes agreeing the prioritization of items with the end user’s.

Participates in the daily Scrums, Sprint Planning Meetings and Sprint Reviews and Retrospectives.

Participate in technical design sessions, working with technical resources, to provide insight during solution development

Inspects the product progress at the end of every Sprint and has complete authority to accept or reject work done.

Demonstrate the system to the end user after each iteration.

Create user manuals and other training related material.

Assist in creating test cases when needed.

Train end users on the applications.

Assist in system acceptance testing and troubleshooting.

Act as a user liaison to resolve system issues and write reports according to user or management requests.

Defining and standardising field level validation rules in keeping with accepted standards, i.e. SWIFT

Ensure quality assurance of applications.

Conduct and apply research on global financial market trends in the payments, settlement and securities environment.

B.Sc. degree in Computer Science / Engineering

At least 5 years business and systems analysis experience

At least 4 years’ experience in Payments environment

Solid understanding of various Software Development Life Cycles

Proficient in modelling and UML

Enterprise Architect

SWIFT

Selenium and JavaScript

System analysis and design experience

Superior written and verbal communication

Responsibilities:

Create UML use cases, activity diagrams and functional specifications from business requirements

Familiarity with software and modelling tools for generating artifacts

Assist in system acceptance testing and troubleshooting

Conduct data modelling

Creating test case scenarios in Enterprise Architecture (EA)

Conduct and apply research on global financial market trends in the payments, settlement and securities environment

Drive efficiency and operational improvements through business process definition, system alignment, and optimization of standard business application functionality.

Analyse requests or requirements for application patches or upgrades to determine impact to business and integrated systems

Consult with business users to identify current business operating procedures and to clarify business objectives

Liaise with business community to document end-user acceptance testing criteria

Document business user processes, requirements, and workflows

Create user interface mock-ups and wireframes as part of the requirements specification documentation

Write reports to support business users and management requests

Act as a user liaison to resolve system issues and write reports according to user or management requests

Participate in technical design sessions, working with technical resources, to provide insight during solution development

Maintain user Interface design standards

Preparation and delivery of system demonstrations for stakeholders

Defining and standardising field level validation rules in keeping with accepted standards, i.e. SWIFT

Assist in establishing testing strategies, procedures and standards

Ensure quality assurance of applications

Assist with automation of functional and regression testing

Maintain system integrity and alert developers to instability or changes in the system

Assist in creating test cases before development starts

Attain and apply sound knowledge of operational, settlement, credit and interest rate risks within financial marketsPersonal Attributes

Passion for software development

Positive attitude, commitment and confidence

Fast learning skills

Team Orientated

Multi-task

Creative visualization, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning

Customer Orientated

Self- development

Self-managed, systematic, organized and effective planning skills

Mentoring

Ability to focus on underlying problems and finding solutions to them

Up to date IT industry trends and initiatives

Extensive business and technology skills and acumen

A strong understanding of client dynamics and requirements

A strong understanding of solution design using software applications

Experience in developing, maintaining and delivering solutions

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Payments Systems

Financial Systems

SWIFT

UML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Formed in South Africa in 1999 for specialisation in major financial system infrastructure development. Key player in the Central Banking space with over 9000 employees in 60 offices spread across the world.

Learn more/Apply for this position