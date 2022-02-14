IT Business Analyst

South African citizen / permanent residents(holder of valid South African ID book)
There are periods where the business analyst is expected to travel outside the boarders of South Africa
Degree in in Computer Science / Engineering, Post graduate degree preferable
The Business Analyst is a key role and is accountable to drive efficiency and operational improvements by defining the business solution, obtaining system alignment, and optimization of current and future business application functionality. The role is also responsible for analyzing requests or requirements for applications in order to determine the impact on the business as a singular and integrated system.
Skills:
- Financial (Payments) Systems experience – MANDATORY
- Ability to focus on underlying problems and finding solutions to them
- Extensive business and technology skills and acumen
- A strong understanding of client dynamics and requirements
- A strong understanding of solution design using software applications
Responsibilities:
- Analyse and clarify requests or requirements in order to agree the business solution with the end user.
- Define and document User Stories and their related acceptance criteria.
- Create user interface mock-ups and wireframes as part of the requirements specification documentation
- Create UML use cases, activity diagrams and functional specifications from business requirements
- Guide the development effort by conveying the end user’s vision to the software factory.
- Bridging the gap between the end user, business stakeholder and development team.
- Participate in technical design sessions, working with technical resources, to provide insight during solution development
- Create and maintain the product backlog. This includes agreeing the prioritization of items with the end user’s.
- Participates in the daily Scrums, Sprint Planning Meetings and Sprint Reviews and Retrospectives.
- Inspects the product progress at the end of every Sprint and has complete authority to accept or reject work done.
- Demonstrate the system to the end user after each iteration.
- Create user manuals and other training related material.
- Assist in creating test cases when needed.
- Train end users on the applications.
- Assist in system acceptance testing and troubleshooting.
- Act as a user liaison to resolve system issues and write reports according to user or management requests.
- Ensure quality assurance of applications.
- Conduct and apply research on global financial market trends in the payments, settlement and securities environment.
- Attain and apply sound knowledge of operational, settlement, credit and interest rate risks within financial marketsPersonal Attributes
- Passion for software development
- Positive attitude, commitment and confidence
- Fast learning skills
- Team Orientated
- Multi-task
- Creative visualization, critical thinking, inductive and deductive reasoning
- Customer Orientated
- Self- development
- Self-managed, systematic, organized and effective planning skills
- Mentoring
- Ability to focus on underlying problems and finding solutions to them
- Up to date IT industry trends and initiatives
- Extensive business and technology skills and acumen
- A strong understanding of client dynamics and requirements
- A strong understanding of solution design using software applications
Experience in developing, maintaining and delivering solutions
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Payments Systems
- Financial Systems
- SWIFT
- UML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Formed in South Africa in 1999 for specialisation in major financial system infrastructure development. Key player in the Central Banking space with over 9000 employees in 60 offices spread across the world.