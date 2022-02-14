Java Developer – Semi Remote – R750 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Senior Full Stack Java Developer. The business requires a high calibre, experienced Senior Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running.

As part of a team of Java specialists you will be building some of the coolest applications in the country from building technology for battery powered vehicles to self-driving cars

Requirements:

Specific Technical / Functional skills Experience with the following technologies:

Java EE / Java

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful and SOAP services

Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Git, Bitbucket

Experience in working with CI/CD framework and tools.

Advantageous:

JSF

Angular

AWS ECS, Fargate, Lambda

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS)

Java EE Containers (Glassfish – Payara)

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Apache

HTML5, CSS3

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

Jira, Confluence

DevOps

Reference Number for this position is GZ54536 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R650 to R750 per hour, negotiable on experience. Contact Garth on

