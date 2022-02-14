Junior C# Developer – Remote – R400k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top companies that deals with online systems and be exposed to the latest technology.

You will be developing components of the CRM platforms and develop components of the Android & Apple client apps. You will be developing according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the current architecture.

You will be working along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with external software development partner.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position.

C#

CRM experience

Android and Apple experience

PHP

Agile/Scrum experience

