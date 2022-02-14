Senior C# Software Developer Sandton R900k PA at e-Merge IT RECRRUITMENT

Be part of a company that has a dynamic culture and driven by creativity and innovation, housing only the best developers. You will be joining a dynamic culture that cultivates creativity and innovation.

You will be developing, designing, building, and testing and deliver quality code to be able to meet the client’s requirements. You will need to be highly skilled in troubleshooting techniques and problem diagnosis.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 6+ years’ experience in C#

Senior C# Software Developer

Net

MVC

Angular JS

Web API

WCF

C#

JavaScript

HTML

SQL

Reference Number for this position is FM54397 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact fhumudzani on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

