Senior Full Stack C# / .Net Developer – Remote – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This fast-growing Fintech B2B SaaS business is looking to onboard a Senior Full Stack C# Developer Who will deliver high quality working software.

This is a business that encourages continues learning and knowledge sharing. You need to have involved in both brownfield and greenfield projects and have experience in using cloud platform.

Join this team of exceptional Developers with a huge global footprint.

Requirements:

Senior Full Stack C# / .NET Developer

C#

.NET

React

SQL Server

ORM

SOLID

AWS

Azure

Angular

Vue

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV53909 which is a permanent position based Remotely offering a cost to company salary of R800k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

AWS

Angular

Azure

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position