Senior IT Technican

The suitable candidate must have experience in the following, this is all non-negotiables. Please do not apply if you do not tick all the boxes
- Windows server [Phone Number Removed];
- Active Directory
- Office 365
- Exchange
- Sharepoint
- Teams
- Ms Office
- Windows 10
- General networking
- IP
- Wifi
- Network cabling
- Routers
- V-LAN
- Troubleshooting
- DNS
- DHCP
- Hardware :
- Dell Servers & PCs
- Lenovo Servers & PCs
- Sophos firewall
- Netgear Wifi units
- Yealink
- IP Telephony
- VOIP