Senior IT Technican

The suitable candidate must have experience in the following, this is all non-negotiables. Please do not apply if you do not tick all the boxes

Windows server [Phone Number Removed];

Active Directory

Office 365 Exchange Sharepoint Teams Ms Office

Windows 10

General networking IP Wifi Network cabling Routers V-LAN Troubleshooting DNS DHCP

Hardware : Dell Servers & PCs Lenovo Servers & PCs Sophos firewall Netgear Wifi units Yealink

IP Telephony VOIP



