Senior IT Technican

Feb 14, 2022

The suitable candidate must have experience in the following, this is all non-negotiables. Please do not apply if you do not tick all the boxes

  • Windows server [Phone Number Removed];
  • Active Directory
  • Office 365
    • Exchange
    • Sharepoint
    • Teams
    • Ms Office
  • Windows 10
  • General networking
    • IP
    • Wifi
    • Network cabling
    • Routers
    • V-LAN
    • Troubleshooting
    • DNS
    • DHCP
  • Hardware :
    • Dell Servers & PCs
    • Lenovo Servers & PCs
    • Sophos firewall
    • Netgear Wifi units
    • Yealink
  • IP Telephony
    • VOIP

