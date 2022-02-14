Senior Java Developer

Technical systems design and architectural documentation.
Systems support and systems enhancements.
Ensuring implementation of non-functional requirements on agreed technical and architectural frameworks.
Designing IT solutions that satisfy business objectives.
Discuss and enforcing agreed upon architectural decisions.
Defining, documenting, communicating, and enforcing required standards, guidelines, and best practices.
Communication of technological possibilities and constraints to business and team members.
Providing (agree, document, communicate) application/technology roadmap and ensuring compliance with IT strategies.
Identifying risks and direct/escalate accordingly.
Supporting effective teamwork within the company.
Desired Skills:
- Karate
- RestAssured
- Java 8
- Core Java
- JVM
- Spring Framework
- Hibernate
- JAX-RS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
offering a secure future for you and your loved ones by providing financial advice, supported by innovative product solutions and excellent service to all our clients.