SOC Analyst

Responsibilities:
- Develop Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and use cases for monitoring and handling different types of security events
- Threat intelligence gathering to ensure detection methods are effective against current threats
- Monitoring alert queues, responding to security alerts and incidents
- Managing vulnerability management process and ensure vulnerabilities are remediated within SLA
- Ensure that vulnerability management tools are deployed appropriately, that results are accurate and remediation activities appropriately prioritised
- Manage and configure security toolsets to ensure optimal use and coverage
- Manage cybersecurity incidents through to resolution
- Work with both internal and external partners to investigate, remediate, and clean up after security incidents
- Mentoring and training of junior SOC analysts
- Prepare detailed intelligence reports, providing information on findings, status and progress of investigations, as well as vulnerability and risk factors.
- Requirements:
- 5 – 10 years experience in cyber security
- Thorough OS knowledge across Windows and Linux
- Advanced networking experience including assessing suspicious network activity
- Dealing with third parties and instructing them on findings
- Incident management and escalation process
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Experience implementing leading best practice procedures
- Experience of working as part of a global team, both internally and via 3rd parties
- Understanding of Malware capabilities, attack vectors, propagation and impact.
- Preferred technology experience: Cortex XDR, XSOAR, SIEM, IDS/IPS,vulnerability scanning tools, web application penetration testing tools,
- Good understanding of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001,OWASP Top 10 and CIS Top 20
- Knowledge of system administration, scripting and operating system hardening techniques
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident fund