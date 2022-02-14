Systems Analyst

Job Description:
- Responsible for designing infrastructure solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization.
- Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.
- Manage and coordinate software upgrades, deployments, downtime, patches and hot fixes with relevant role players.
- Responsible for conducting all necessary testing after deployment or patches.
- Responsible for authorisation management.
- Responsible for the management of Interfaces between various applications.
- Provide technical support, knowledge and recommendations to team.
- Responsible for the coordination and analysis of incidents (for technical topics), system performance monitoring and capacity planning and monitoring of incidents, changes and service tickets.
Job Requirements:
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with IT infrastructure/hardware topics like Linux, Storage, networks, VMWare, Interfaces.
- Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL
- Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevantequivalent
- Minimum of 2+ years experience in IT
- Experience with JAVA; experience using Crystal Reports and experience with software development methodologies and practices (DevOps, Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Knowledge of DevOps tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to drive innovative solutions
- Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems together with different partners