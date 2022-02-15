Data Manager (Wits RHI) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To coordinate the data processing and management activities of routine databases and research projects such as developing standard operating procedures, overseeing data capturing and providing research databases, analysis output, and data quality control

Location:

08 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Provide technical input into data collection, data quality, and creation of databases for analysis and interpretation of data

Develop and implement data management work plans

Develop, implement and maintain all data related SOPs

Monitoring and evaluation of the captured patient or participant data on REDcap and other database systems in a timeous and accurate manner including quality control of entered data

Quality assures all data in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs

Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects

Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required

Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving

Participate in, and represent data management team at, meetings as required

Provide support and training on databases

Raise and resolve data queries with the relevant team member

Respond to data queries from project staff

Provide data support to relevant projects

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes

Develop and maintain research and programmatic databases as requested by staff

Participate in research projects

Analyze programmatic data to influence adaptive programming and evaluate the effectiveness of programmatic interventions

Contribute to or lead publications

Participate in capacity development initiatives with a focus on data management and analysis

Provide coaching and mentoring for team members on data quality assurance and data management

Support the provision of training and mentoring on data analysis

Ensure training and mentoring on SOPs related to data management

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Honors in IT or Statistics or in a Biomedical field, or equivalent

Certification in data analysis programs (STATA, SAS, SQL, or Access)

A valid drivers license

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 3 years experience in data management, analysis, and reporting

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

MSc in Implementation Science/Epidemiology/Biostatistics/relevant field

Working with REDCap

Database design, training staff on data entry protocols, and implementation of new databases

Implementation science, managing and analyzing large datasets, capacity development in data-related fields

STATA – this is required

Additional experience in a research environment or in public health will be an advantage

Ability to produce databases and analyze data as requested

Thorough with excellent attention to detail

Ordered and systematic

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 23 February 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

PLEASE NOTE: Our Client, WHC – RHI, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

