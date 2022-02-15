Enterprise Architect

Feb 15, 2022

Non-negotiable Requirements:

  • Completed BCom/BTech, specializing in IT

  • TOGAF Certificate

  • 10 years relevant experience in development of enterprise data architecture and business models

Duties:

  • Define the target architecture, roadmaps to ensure the most effective use of technology and digital services
  • Ensure that all architecture activities and deliverables are produced to a high quality and are consistent with existing standards, policies and strategies
  • Define, develop and manage standards and information architecture initiatives required to deliver projects
  • Develop and maintain architecture of applications based on the priorities of the business requirements
  • Facilitate the development of enterprise data architecture and business model
  • Plans and leads the identification and assessments of new and emerging technologies and the evaluation of the potential impacts, threats and opportunities
  • Creates technology roadmaps which supports the implementation of the ICT Strategy
  • Actively participate in all IT projects forming part of the transformation agenda
  • Engage with relevant stakeholders to design solutions in line with business requirements
  • Lead the Enterprise Architecture stream during project implementation

Desired Skills:

  • enterprise architect
  • Enterprise Architecture
  • TOGAF
  • data architecture
  • business model
  • ICT strategy
  • IT Strategy

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

2 Year Contract opportunity for an experienced Enterprise Architect, to be based on site in Centurion (Gauteng).

