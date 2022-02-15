Non-negotiable Requirements:
- Completed BCom/BTech, specializing in IT
-
TOGAF Certificate
-
10 years relevant experience in development of enterprise data architecture and business models
Duties:
- Define the target architecture, roadmaps to ensure the most effective use of technology and digital services
- Ensure that all architecture activities and deliverables are produced to a high quality and are consistent with existing standards, policies and strategies
- Define, develop and manage standards and information architecture initiatives required to deliver projects
- Develop and maintain architecture of applications based on the priorities of the business requirements
- Facilitate the development of enterprise data architecture and business model
- Plans and leads the identification and assessments of new and emerging technologies and the evaluation of the potential impacts, threats and opportunities
- Creates technology roadmaps which supports the implementation of the ICT Strategy
- Actively participate in all IT projects forming part of the transformation agenda
- Engage with relevant stakeholders to design solutions in line with business requirements
- Lead the Enterprise Architecture stream during project implementation
Desired Skills:
- enterprise architect
- Enterprise Architecture
- TOGAF
- data architecture
- business model
- ICT strategy
- IT Strategy
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
2 Year Contract opportunity for an experienced Enterprise Architect, to be based on site in Centurion (Gauteng).