Enterprise Architect

Non-negotiable Requirements:

Completed BCom/BTech, specializing in IT

TOGAF Certificate

10 years relevant experience in development of enterprise data architecture and business models

Duties:

Define the target architecture, roadmaps to ensure the most effective use of technology and digital services

Ensure that all architecture activities and deliverables are produced to a high quality and are consistent with existing standards, policies and strategies

Define, develop and manage standards and information architecture initiatives required to deliver projects

Develop and maintain architecture of applications based on the priorities of the business requirements

Facilitate the development of enterprise data architecture and business model

Plans and leads the identification and assessments of new and emerging technologies and the evaluation of the potential impacts, threats and opportunities

Creates technology roadmaps which supports the implementation of the ICT Strategy

Actively participate in all IT projects forming part of the transformation agenda

Engage with relevant stakeholders to design solutions in line with business requirements

Lead the Enterprise Architecture stream during project implementation

Desired Skills:

enterprise architect

Enterprise Architecture

TOGAF

data architecture

business model

ICT strategy

IT Strategy

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

2 Year Contract opportunity for an experienced Enterprise Architect, to be based on site in Centurion (Gauteng).

Learn more/Apply for this position