Enterprise Architect

The major focus for this position will be the implementation of Enterprise Architecture practice and delivering business value through the successful implementation of the roadmap. The role is required to assist in the development of the EA capability that will continue to mature to address the complex problems in systems, people and processes, including those that emerge in digital business transformation.

The role will collaborate with senior technology and business leaders to implement the enterprise’s technical ecosystem, whilst assiting in creating an end-state architecture with a deep understanding of the business vision/drivers/objectives across business functions.

Drive alignment to a shared technical vision as well as roadmap, partnering with business units, technology teams, information security, and infrastructure leads to ensure success in achieving that end-state vision.

This role has ultimate accountability for ensuring the vision of the (future state) enterprise architecture is realised across the enterprise.

Desired Experience:

6+ years progressive Business and Information Technology experience

5 or more years Project Implementation experience

Experience with TOGAF or another EA Framework experience preferable

Knowledge of ARIS is advantageous.

Desired Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in technology, business management, engineering, or related field

Honour’s degree/equivalent preferred

Desired Skills:

TOGAF

Enterprise Architecture

ARIS

Technical Architecture

Business Architecture

Solution Architecture

Application Architecture

Integration Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a short-term insurance company that provides affordable voluntary cover against special risks such as civil commotion, public disorder, strikes, riots and terrorism to any individual, business, government, or corporate entity that has assets in South Africa.

