Full Stack Java Developer Hybrid Remote R650 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

One of the best opportunities we have with a renowned business known for producing the worlds Ultimate Driving Machines has a great new role available for a Full Stack Java Developer the person will be joining a team with the SA’s best developers.

They are looking for a collaborative, passionate developer, willing to actively be part of a diverse team, sharing knowledge and providing guidance, and thrilled about the latest technologies.

If this sounds like your kind of gig, Apply Today and start working on exciting projects with one of the best teams in development technologies and platforms.

Requirements:

JAVA (Java 11 a PLUS)

Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

IoC / Dependency Injection

JavaScript

Git

SQL (Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

Gradle / maven

Spring Boot / Quarkus

JSON and XML

Logging and tracking tickets to external support

Debugging & Troubleshooting

Beneficial:

AWS technologies:

Lambda

RDS

SQS

SNS

Dynamodb

Kinesis

React

Bitbucket

Jira / Confluence

Prometheus / Grafana

Kubernetes

Reference Number for this position is GZ54535 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand/Rosslyn/Home offering a cost to company salary of between R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

