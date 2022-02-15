Infrastructure Architect

Feb 15, 2022

  • In depth HPE OEM certification history with 15 years’ combined solutioning and engineering (IT Deployments) experience for-
  • Storage,
  • Compute,
  • DHCI,
  • HCI,
  • Virtualization,
  • SAN Networks,
  • Vendor services,

  • Vendor value offerings,

  • Qualifications preferred

  • Essential functions
  • Experience required
  • Work environment
  • Physical demands
  • Travel
  • Essential to be fully capable, from day 1, of preforming the role of an HPE infrastructure solutions architect without training and handholdingTrack record of HPE infrastructure solutioning
  • Enterprise Infrastructure technical hardware designEnterprise Infrastructure technical Software DesignOEM Pre-Sales customer engagementsRFP/RFQ/Engagement solution proposal and design document [URL Removed] through engagement, of a proposal including elements such as infrastructure, deployment, services, operational requirements, operational/customer hand-over and [URL Removed] pre-sales certifications and relationships with OEMs in support of crafting a solution in line with EOM and internal [URL Removed] and provide OEM strategies information and advisory in the continual maintenance of the service [URL Removed] Engagement and relationship with the distribution [URL Removed] technical pre-sales engagements in the formulation of a [URL Removed] pre-sales and sales engagement.- Customer requirements engagement- Customer assessments- Customer solution presentations along with sales
  • OEM and services Pre-sales – 10 yearsTechnical operational and deployment background – 10 yearsInfrastructure solutions architect – 10 years
  • Requirement will be a combination of “work from home” , onsite customer meetings and regular work from office at 288 Main Avenue, Furndale.
  • None Anticipated
  • Required Travel for office work and customer engagements

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

– smart people
– client centric
– good work ethic
– family team environment

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid

