Infrastructure Architect

- In depth HPE OEM certification history with 15 years’ combined solutioning and engineering (IT Deployments) experience for-
- Storage,
- Compute,
- DHCI,
- HCI,
- Virtualization,
- SAN Networks,
- Vendor services,
Vendor value offerings,
Qualifications preferred
- Essential functions
- Experience required
- Work environment
- Physical demands
- Travel
- Essential to be fully capable, from day 1, of preforming the role of an HPE infrastructure solutions architect without training and handholdingTrack record of HPE infrastructure solutioning
- Enterprise Infrastructure technical hardware designEnterprise Infrastructure technical Software DesignOEM Pre-Sales customer engagementsRFP/RFQ/Engagement solution proposal and design document [URL Removed] through engagement, of a proposal including elements such as infrastructure, deployment, services, operational requirements, operational/customer hand-over and [URL Removed] pre-sales certifications and relationships with OEMs in support of crafting a solution in line with EOM and internal [URL Removed] and provide OEM strategies information and advisory in the continual maintenance of the service [URL Removed] Engagement and relationship with the distribution [URL Removed] technical pre-sales engagements in the formulation of a [URL Removed] pre-sales and sales engagement.- Customer requirements engagement- Customer assessments- Customer solution presentations along with sales
- OEM and services Pre-sales – 10 yearsTechnical operational and deployment background – 10 yearsInfrastructure solutions architect – 10 years
- Requirement will be a combination of “work from home” , onsite customer meetings and regular work from office at 288 Main Avenue, Furndale.
- Required Travel for office work and customer engagements
Desired Skills:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid