Senior Business Analyst III at Datonomy Solutions

To apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems and opportunities, needs, structures, policies, and operations of the organization on large, high risk and complex projects. To recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals. To elicit and analyze the actual needs of stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of the business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups. The senior BA has years of deep practical experience in the role; with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations.

About Datonomy Solutions as an Employer:

Datonomy Solutions is founded on a business model called Connected Value Creation this enables us to add value to all key stakeholders and unlock true growth, collaboratively. We believe in doing well by doing good, and the work we do creates value for employees, customers, society and the environment.

Building a career with Datonomy allows you to work on projects that interest you, and with the tech stack that appeals to you most. Diverse teams comprising a variety of cultures, ages and backgrounds are proven to be more effective – this also ensures that teams don’t become rigid and change-averse.

Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product feature.

At Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing team.

We have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!

