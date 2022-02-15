Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 9+ – JHB North / Semi-remote – up to R1.1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An award-winning scale up product shop with an impressive global footprint, focusing on Software as a Service, is on the hunt to onboard a technically strong Senior C# Backend Developer with pivotal skills in SOLID principles, TDD and Angular 9+.

You will join a high learning culture of acute and innovative techies.

Enticing enough? Then APPLY NOW.

Requirements:

BSc Degree

Avid Coder with 8+ years’ experience working the Microsoft stack working C# and .Net Core, Rest API, MongoDB

Design patterns and S.O.L.I.D. principles

Unit testing and test-driven development (TDD)

Dependency injection containers such as Autofac

Angular 9+ and the Angular CLI; Typescript, HTML, CSS, and Bootstrap 3+

You enjoy problem-solving you step up by taking initiative

Strong passion for technology and technical developments

Reference Number for this position is TRA53429 which is a Permanent and semi-remote position based in Johannesburg North, offering a cost to company salary of up to R1.1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

