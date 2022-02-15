Senior Java Developer

Senior Java Developer with relevant IT qualifications and minimum 5-7 years’ intermediate/senior Java development experience (back end) using Java EE on Unix Based platforms, required for this Financial Service Provider, based in Centurion.

Minimum requirement:

Relevant IT qualification/post graduate qualification required

5-7 years’ intermediate/senior back end Java development experience essential

Experience using Java EE on Unix based platforms required

Java EE, GitLab, Jenkins, Ansible, Linux/AIX, REST skills required

Advanced understanding of COO principles such as inheritance, interfaces, abstract classes, etc required

Good system and code design skills required, including documentation skills

Micro-services understanding and experience required

Strong knowledge of REST API designs required

CI/CD principle knowledge required

Responsibilities:

Develop, maintain and support mission critical, enterprise-grade software applications at improves business efficiency

Solve and design complex integration patterns

Technologies used – Java EE, Maven, Jenkins CI, Docker, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Websphere Liberty, Angular, AIX and Linux

New software development and maintaining current software, including modernisation of platforms with minimal impact on the business

Mentoring of Junior Developers into Intermediate Developers

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Desired Skills:

java developer

Developer

Software Developer

Java EE

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position