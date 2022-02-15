Senior Java Developer at IT Network

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to:

Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost effective and innovative solution designs.

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Companies standards, processes, tools and frameworks.

Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software.

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes.

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc.

Key Purpose

Designs, develops, and implements Java applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

Education and Experience

A diploma or degree in IT would be advantageous

5 or more years of experience within a similar role

Learning orientation, structured and analytical problem solving, prioritization, planning and organizing; coaching and mentoring (essential)

Knowledge of Java, Object Orientation, Spring, Hibernate, Junit, SOA, SOAP, REST, Microservices, Docker, Data Modelling, UML, SQL, Architectural Styles (essential)

Knowledge of Kafka, Zookeeper, Zuul, Eureka, Obsidian, Elasticsearch, Kibana, Fluentd (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Java

Object Orientation

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

SOAP

REST

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

Architectural Styles

Learn more/Apply for this position