Feb 15, 2022

Senior Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind supply chain industry company!

Remote working opportunity
Recruiting a dynamic Senior Developer working in a remote Development Team with an open culture and system first mentality. The environment is Google Cloud Platform (GCP) base with a strong commitment to defining and solving client requirements.

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to delivery technology that is essential to any business with a logistics function. The pay range on offer is R60 000.00 to R80 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.

How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.

Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed

Requirements:

  • Completed Matric – essential
  • Completed Degree (BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics) – essential
  • Completed Honours Degree – highly beneficial
  • 8+ years experience as a tech-savvy Software Developer – essential

Tech Stack:

  • Javascript
  • Python
  • React
  • Google App Engine
  • TypeScript
  • Flutter
  • BigQuery
  • Dataflow
  • Cloud Functions
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Github
  • Google Analytics
  • Google Apps
  • Slack
  • Jira
  • Mijro

Responsibilities:

  • Platform comprises of a Management Console, Driver App and embedded Customer Tracking page creates a network, linking clients to their drivers and customers
  • The platform is white labelled; allowing complete configuration through detailed workshops, to apply best fit supply chain practices with each client onboarded
  • Clients maintain full connection with their client base, while offering delivery technology that is essential to any business with a logistics function
  • Gathering supply chain data every 5 seconds and taking a single order through an average of 5 delivery states, allows for our clients to gain vast insight to both their fleet and customers base
  • Offering advanced data analytics, a custom fit cloud-based delivery management system, configured for business, drivers, and enhanced customer experience
  • Strong focus on applying optimisation, communication, and intelligent client specific algorithms to the last mile supply chain

Note:

  • Technical Assessment to be completed
  • Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
  • We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
  • Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate

Why you should apply:

  • Work remotely
  • Flexible hours
  • No dress code… more time in Pj’s

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

