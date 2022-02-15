Senior Software Developer

Senior Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind supply chain industry company!

Remote working opportunity

Recruiting a dynamic Senior Developer working in a remote Development Team with an open culture and system first mentality. The environment is Google Cloud Platform (GCP) base with a strong commitment to defining and solving client requirements.

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to delivery technology that is essential to any business with a logistics function. The pay range on offer is R60 000.00 to R80 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.

Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Degree (BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics) – essential

Completed Honours Degree – highly beneficial

8+ years experience as a tech-savvy Software Developer – essential

Tech Stack:

Javascript

Python

React

Google App Engine

TypeScript

Flutter

BigQuery

Dataflow

Cloud Functions

Google Cloud Platform

Github

Google Analytics

Google Apps

Slack

Jira

Mijro

Responsibilities:

Platform comprises of a Management Console, Driver App and embedded Customer Tracking page creates a network, linking clients to their drivers and customers

The platform is white labelled; allowing complete configuration through detailed workshops, to apply best fit supply chain practices with each client onboarded

Clients maintain full connection with their client base, while offering delivery technology that is essential to any business with a logistics function

Gathering supply chain data every 5 seconds and taking a single order through an average of 5 delivery states, allows for our clients to gain vast insight to both their fleet and customers base

Offering advanced data analytics, a custom fit cloud-based delivery management system, configured for business, drivers, and enhanced customer experience

Strong focus on applying optimisation, communication, and intelligent client specific algorithms to the last mile supply chain

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate

Why you should apply:

Work remotely

Flexible hours

No dress code… more time in Pj’s

