Senior Systems / Data Analyst

Feb 15, 2022

Responsibilities

  • Identify the actual business need, i.e. problem framing and scope definition
  • Drive business profitability by assessing cost/benefit and sustainability of proposed solutions and specific features assist in prioritisation of features in the project / of the full product
  • Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness
  • Includes assessment of the size of the project / scope and adapt the project/requirements methodology appropriately, as well as in the solution itself
  • Assist with the identification of dependencies, risks and Issues within the project(s) and mitigation strategies
  • Follow through on strategies agreed to address those issues and risks
  • Identify, document and validate assumptions
  • Plan, facilitate and record brainstorming sessions, JAD sessions, etc. and present walkthrough sessions
  • Ensure that all requirements are documented within agreed deadlines, signed off by stakeholders timeously and always up to date on the Wiki
  • Verify and validate requirements to ensure they meet the business need and accurately convey the work required
  • Assist with problem analysis and resolution
  • Ensure that all hours and tasks worked are recorded against relevant activities
  • Ensure that requirements models and analyses are done per internationally accepted best practices, as well as international and local regulations and standards
  • Ensure all artefacts delivered are peer and stakeholder reviewed
  • Ensure that all work is of a high standard
  • Ensure that all deadlines are met for any work allocated or that risks to those timelines are effectively communicated to all stakeholders timeously, and deliverables or features are re-planned as required
  • Ensure that all work done meets customer (business) expectations, i.e. effectively manage stakeholder expectations
  • Ensure that business / systems requirements represent a common view among end-users

Qualifications

  • Informatics, IT (Management), or Computer Science Degree or Diploma
  • (Information Management also acceptable where Requirements Management or Business Analysis and Programming / Programming Concepts are included as modules)
  • Business Analysis Diploma or Certificate (other business or technical degree acceptable where this is in place)

Experience

  • Years experience: 7+ years Systems and Data Analysis experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position