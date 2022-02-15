Senior Systems / Data Analyst

Responsibilities
- Identify the actual business need, i.e. problem framing and scope definition
- Drive business profitability by assessing cost/benefit and sustainability of proposed solutions and specific features assist in prioritisation of features in the project / of the full product
- Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness
- Includes assessment of the size of the project / scope and adapt the project/requirements methodology appropriately, as well as in the solution itself
- Assist with the identification of dependencies, risks and Issues within the project(s) and mitigation strategies
- Follow through on strategies agreed to address those issues and risks
- Identify, document and validate assumptions
- Plan, facilitate and record brainstorming sessions, JAD sessions, etc. and present walkthrough sessions
- Ensure that all requirements are documented within agreed deadlines, signed off by stakeholders timeously and always up to date on the Wiki
- Verify and validate requirements to ensure they meet the business need and accurately convey the work required
- Assist with problem analysis and resolution
- Ensure that all hours and tasks worked are recorded against relevant activities
- Ensure that requirements models and analyses are done per internationally accepted best practices, as well as international and local regulations and standards
- Ensure all artefacts delivered are peer and stakeholder reviewed
- Ensure that all work is of a high standard
- Ensure that all deadlines are met for any work allocated or that risks to those timelines are effectively communicated to all stakeholders timeously, and deliverables or features are re-planned as required
- Ensure that all work done meets customer (business) expectations, i.e. effectively manage stakeholder expectations
- Ensure that business / systems requirements represent a common view among end-users
Qualifications
- Informatics, IT (Management), or Computer Science Degree or Diploma
- (Information Management also acceptable where Requirements Management or Business Analysis and Programming / Programming Concepts are included as modules)
- Business Analysis Diploma or Certificate (other business or technical degree acceptable where this is in place)
Experience
- Years experience: 7+ years Systems and Data Analysis experience.