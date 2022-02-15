Senior Technical Specialist

Feb 15, 2022

Responsibility:

  • The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for providing technical and user support to all Datacenter infrastructure in a hybrid environments.
  • This includes, but is not limited to the design, installation, maintenance and support of all datacenter systems.
  • Furthermore, to provide senior input and guidance to server team functions.
  • Act as a mentor to team members and ensure a stable, reliable infrastructure platform is upheld according to SLA.

Skills and Experience:
Qualifications & Accreditations:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • ITIL certification and /or experience
  • Microsoft AD, System Center, HyperV, RDS, Microsoft Clusters, SAN, Veeam, VMWare, Linux, Hybrid Compute, Cloud, Azure, O365, InTune, AWS & EKS

Other requirements

  • Proficient in PowerShell scripting (Microsoft Integration)
  • Proficient in System Center Orchestrator
  • Solid understanding of Azure to allow administration and management
  • Solid understanding of Office 365 to allow administration and management
  • Good understanding of Vmware ESXi and vSphere to allow administration and management

Key Accountabilities:
Key Performance Areas:
Windows Server Operating System Administration

  • Build, develop and maintain Windows Server operating systems according to company standards and best practices

Microsoft RDS / VDI

  • Be the system owner for the RDS/VDI solution by pro-actively identifying potential issues and applying remedial steps to prevent them.
  • Manage and maintain underlying Microsoft Hyper-V Clusters

Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager

  • Be the system owner for SCCM and ensure the solution is in line with the expected compliancy ratings.
  • Management of SCEP in end-user environment
  • Management and development of standard and custom reports (SQL Report Builder)
  • Microsoft Software patch- and compliancy management

Microsoft System Center Operations Manager

  • Collaborate with team to deliver effective monitoring methods
  • Development of low resource intensive monitors/rules
  • Management of platform

Standard Operating Procedures

  • Maintain and create documentation on existing or new processes on file repository in related areas

Veeam Backup & Replication

  • Manage and maintain Veeam* software to ensure backup success rate is maintained

Other:
Our Values

  • Keep Innovating we have the courage to contribute new ideas and turn those ideas into reality.
  • Think like an entrepreneur we treat the business like it’s our own.
  • Keep it real we are mindful of the impact of our words and actions.
  • Raise the bar we strive to deliver excellence in everything that we do.

Learn more/Apply for this position