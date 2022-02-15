Senior Technical Specialist

Responsibility:
- The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for providing technical and user support to all Datacenter infrastructure in a hybrid environments.
- This includes, but is not limited to the design, installation, maintenance and support of all datacenter systems.
- Furthermore, to provide senior input and guidance to server team functions.
- Act as a mentor to team members and ensure a stable, reliable infrastructure platform is upheld according to SLA.
Skills and Experience:
Qualifications & Accreditations:
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- ITIL certification and /or experience
- Microsoft AD, System Center, HyperV, RDS, Microsoft Clusters, SAN, Veeam, VMWare, Linux, Hybrid Compute, Cloud, Azure, O365, InTune, AWS & EKS
Other requirements
- Proficient in PowerShell scripting (Microsoft Integration)
- Proficient in System Center Orchestrator
- Solid understanding of Azure to allow administration and management
- Solid understanding of Office 365 to allow administration and management
- Good understanding of Vmware ESXi and vSphere to allow administration and management
Key Accountabilities:
Key Performance Areas:
Windows Server Operating System Administration
- Build, develop and maintain Windows Server operating systems according to company standards and best practices
Microsoft RDS / VDI
- Be the system owner for the RDS/VDI solution by pro-actively identifying potential issues and applying remedial steps to prevent them.
- Manage and maintain underlying Microsoft Hyper-V Clusters
Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
- Be the system owner for SCCM and ensure the solution is in line with the expected compliancy ratings.
- Management of SCEP in end-user environment
- Management and development of standard and custom reports (SQL Report Builder)
- Microsoft Software patch- and compliancy management
Microsoft System Center Operations Manager
- Collaborate with team to deliver effective monitoring methods
- Development of low resource intensive monitors/rules
- Management of platform
Standard Operating Procedures
- Maintain and create documentation on existing or new processes on file repository in related areas
Veeam Backup & Replication
- Manage and maintain Veeam* software to ensure backup success rate is maintained
Other:
