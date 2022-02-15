Systems Analyst at IT Network

Key Purpose

The Systems Analyst / Junior Architect will report to the Senior Systems Architect and form part of the Companies Architecture team. The key purpose of the role would be to help us as the Architecture team in designing and implement robust, scalable and optimally performing systems using java related technologies, according to provided specifications, standards and procedures, while ensuring compliance with the architectural standards and guidelines laid out by the Company. Also ultimately taking over the technical oversight of one of the streams.

Technical Skills

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

Broad understanding of how to put together complex systems solutions from scratch which have various interactions from Partner facing to other internal systems and Business units

Essential: Java 8+, Spring Framework, SOAP Web services, REST Web services, Message Driven beans, SpringJMS, SpringBatch, SpringBoot, XML/XSD,JSON, SQL, HTML5, CSS, Jenkins, Maven, Oracle DB, SQL, Basics of Application Security

Advantageous:

Weblogic Application server configuration and tuning, Angular (willingness to learn the front-end technologies that we use), Apache Kafka, Spring Cloud Data Flow, Harbor, Docker, Advanced Security (Tokens, Mutual TLS, etc.), Consul, Spring Cloud Gateway

Education and Experience

Qualification

BSc Computer Sciences/ BSc Information Systems or equivalent IT tertiary qualification

Formal Java qualification(s) (Advantageous)

Experience

At least 5 – 8 years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed in the SDLC (Essential)

Some mentoring of junior team members

Some knowledge of designing and architecting large interacting systems

Desired Skills:

