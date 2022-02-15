Systems Engineer

Role Purpose:

Systems Engineer, System, and hardware support. You will be responsible for all aspects of computer system maintenance, repair, and software installation on Lenovo Blade, IBM DMZ (DMZ) systems as well as Hitachi systems within the company. You will also assist with Linux OS deployment in a Microsoft-based network environment or any other operating system to support users who require an alternative OS for their devices. You may also need to develop scripts that automate tasks such as installing application software, fixing issues with applications, or keeping security up to date across multiple platforms.

Qualifications:

Three years of experience in a system engineering role.

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field required

3+ years of experience in a technical role with a focus on the development and deployment of application infrastructure.

Experience in Linux/Unix environments preferred.

Requirements:

Support the following systems and hardware

VMware (Vsphere5, Vsphere6, Vsphere7) 600+ in Production and DMZ 300+ in DEV TEST UAT

Lenovo Blade Production Head Office

IBM – DMZ

Hitachi DEV /UAT /TEST

Oracle (Applications, VMs, and applications on Oracle Linux and Oracle DBs)

Microsoft Server [Phone Number Removed];)

Linux (Oracle Linux, Ubuntu, CentOS, SUSE)

SNAPT Load balancing DMZ, Internal production, and DEV/Test UAT

OVM Oracle V M Approximately 30 VMs in Production and 50 in DEV TEST UAT

SQL Clusters

SQL [Phone Number Removed];)

SharePoint (Can do.)

PAM CA Product. Privileged Access Manager CA Technologies

ControlM (Operational Support) Loading new schedules and production support.

Own Cloud (Similar to Dropbox/Google Drive, runs on Linux)

Active Directory

Certificate Authority

IP Management

System Center (SCOM, SCCM) Servers Only

Nagios

Terminal Servers

HAproxy – All PLM Servers run through haproxy for load balancing and HA as well SSL termination

Docker – ALL PLM backend services run on docker containers which we manage and deploy

Rancher – Rancher is the new management for Docker containers and microservices, allows us to monitor and manage the PLM environments this came with the new versions of PLM

IIS

SSL Certificates

Learn more/Apply for this position