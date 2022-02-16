BI Business Analyst (Consultant) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A solutions-driven BI Business Analyst who enjoys resolving complex data challenges is sought by a dynamic Financial Services provider to join its team for a Consultancy role. Your core functions will include soliciting business requirements and facilitating workshops, translating those requirements into BI solutions, managing data testing while facilitating delivery across teams and ensuring quality assurance and reconciliation of new reports. You will require a relevant tertiary qualification with a Business Analyst Certification, have 5 years BA experience with exposure to the full Business Intelligence SDLC, experience working with BI front-end tools to develop Proof of Concepts, Cognos, SQL, Excel Pivot or PowerPivot, Star Schema, Data Analyst & knowledge of Transactional Systems and Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD).

DUTIES:

Solicit business requirements

Facilitate workshops and interview business users.

Write Business Requirement Documents.

Translate business requirements into BI solutions

Produce functional design documents.

Work with technical team on solution design.

Manage data testing

Architect testing strategy and assist business users with defining test cases.

Functional Testing.

Facilitate system Integration Testing and User Acceptance Testing.

Facilitate delivery

Co-ordinate work across different teams (Business, Data Office, It, 3rd parties).

Gain an in-depth understanding of designated business areas and related data topics.

Build and maintain effective relationships with key stakeholders and ensure ongoing communication.

Gather the users data and reporting requirements.

Facilitate Requirement sessions.

Accurately present user requirements in Business Requirement Specification and Reporting Specification documentation.

Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL.

Assist with impact analysis of new requirement on existing data and reporting.

Document Functional Requirements to the source system.

Map the Requirements to source systems data.

Develop logical design of Star Schema.

Create test cases/plans and perform testing on new data models developed.

Ensure quality assurance and reconciliation of the new reports.

Train and support users.

Stay abreast of Analysis techniques.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant tertiary qualification.

Business Analyst Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience, with exposure to the full Business Intelligence SDLC.

Strong technical BI / Data and Analytics background.

Experience working with BI front-end tools to develop Proof of Concepts.

Knowledge of Transactional Systems, Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD) and business models and business processes, business rules and data analysis.

Proficient in one or more BI visualisation tools (e.g., Cognos).

Proficiency in Microsoft SQL for data analysis.

Experience in Excel Pivot or PowerPivot.

Practical Data/Dimensional Modelling and Data Analysis experience.

Working within an Agile environment.

Advantageous

A Dimensional Modelling/Data Modelling course (Kimball Methodology).

Experience in Banking/Financial Services/Retail/Credit Services.

Experience in Operations, Collections and Recoveries.

ATTRIBUTES:

Business acumen.

Expert attention to detail and accuracy.

Numerical and analytical skills.

Learning agility and curiosity.

