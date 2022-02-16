Business Analyst

Our Client is looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to help drive the implementation of

projects across our organization. The ideal candidate for this role should have strong technical

and analytical capabilities as well as project management and/or software development

experience. In addition, the successful candidate should have business acumen, good

stakeholder management skills and the ability to clearly communicate and present information.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or IT-related field

Minimum 5+ years’ relevant experience

Further studies/proven experience in project management would be beneficial

Exposure to supply chain or warehousing operations would be beneficial, but is not required

Advanced computer literacy (MS Office (especially Excel), SQL, data manipulation skills)

Experience in operational software would be beneficial, but is not required

Must be fluent in English

Excellent organisational skills

A critical thinker with strong business judgement.

Strong problem-solving capabilities

Good communicator

DUTIES

Define and scope projects.

Work closely with the business to identify key areas for improvement, prioritise needs, development of strategies to pursue them, development of actionable solutions.

Facilitate workshops to define business requirements.

Prepare detailed specifications including requirement and functional specifications and business cases.

Process design, mapping and re-engineering.

Project/solution implementation.

Manage process change within the business.

Manage projects independently and liaise with senior stakeholders.

Perform system and user testing.

Risk management.

Stakeholder management.

Should you not receive a call from us in 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Supply Chain operations

Warehousing operations

MS Office

Advanced Ecel

SQL

Data manipulation

Operational software

Critical thinker

Strong business judgement

Problem solving

Good Communication

5 years experience

Risk Management

Stakeholder Management

Process change

Project implementation

Process design

Process mapping

Process re-engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position