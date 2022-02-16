Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Financial Services Provider in the Property sector seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst to serve as a key driver for implement effective strategic initiatives and future business growth. As a detailed planner, expert communicator, and top-notch analyst, you will be expected to identify requirements across business units as well as substandard systems processes through evaluation of real-time data. You will also act as a Thought Leader for technical business processes, developing forward-thinking systems prototypes that promote increased efficiency and productivity on multiple levels. The successful incumbent will possess a suitable Degree/Diploma with 3-5 years proven experience in an analytics and systems development capacity, have strong SQL proficiency, be able to translate data into actionable insights, proven Project & User-testing Management and practical experience generating process documentation and reports.

DUTIES:

Create and implement precise management plans for every project, with attention to transparent communication at all levels.

Perform, evaluate, and communicate thorough quality assurance at every stage of systems development.

Determine and develop user requirements for systems in production, to ensure maximum usability.

Partner with other stakeholder teams across business units (i.e., Sales, Finance, Insurance) to develop necessary analysis and documentation in a collaborative way, communicating effectively will all levels of the business.

Evaluate, analyse, and communicate systems requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems processes.

Initiate and deliver requirements and documentation.

Develop meaningful and lasting relationships with partners for optimised systems integration, and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives with supporting research and recommendations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications

Relevant Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills

3 – 5 Years of proven experience in an analytics and systems development capacity.

Proficiency with SQL language.

Proven analytical abilities.

Practical experience generating process documentation and reports.

Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights.

Proven capabilities in Project and User-testing Management.

Experience working with Agile methodologies.

COMMENTS:

