Business Analyst & Product Owner at Headhunters

Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ Business Analyst & Product Owner – Johannesburg
Formal qualification(s)
- Bachelors degree or the equivalent coursework in a related specialized field.
Legal requirements
- Valid code B drivers license and own transport
- South African Citizen or valid South African work permit
Experience
- 3-5 years work experience in a relevant field
- Broad IT domain experience in three or more of the following areas: Business Analysis, Project Management, Business Intelligence, Quality Assurance, Maintenance and Support
Key Work Outputs:
- Works with business client to elicit high-level requirements and capture business needs.
- Clearly articulates and document business requirements (UX, flow and business rules) at the appropriate level of detail to the development team.
- Considers UX principles best practice to review and validate functional and system designs with the development team and the client.
- Obtains key inputs from development team and identifies solution interdependencies.
- Applies UX principles best practice to design activities.
- Collects and collates development effort as input to the finalization of the solution and proposal to the client.
- Prioritizes project task back log across projects.
- Runs the daily development team standup.
- Manages ongoing relationship with client and development team to drive satisfaction of development outputs.
- Coordination and completion of projects on time, within budget and within scope.
- General oversight of the project ensuring weekly reviews of the project roadmap, sprint plans, financial tracking and time capture.
- Ensure project is managed well by setting deadlines, assigning responsibilities, highlighting risks and providing weekly feedback on the progress of project
- Prepare reports for upper management regarding status of project.
- Understanding full requirements to quote the client. Collaborate with the assigned team to break down tasks and provide time estimates and costings. Draft documentation to be sent to client.
- Capturing business needs and shaping requirements through dialogue with clients and internal solutions team