Business Analyst & Product Owner at Headhunters

Feb 16, 2022

Our client in the IT industry is currently looking to employ Business Analyst & Product Owner – Johannesburg

Formal qualification(s)

  • Bachelors degree or the equivalent coursework in a related specialized field.

Legal requirements

  • Valid code B drivers license and own transport
  • South African Citizen or valid South African work permit

Experience

  • 3-5 years work experience in a relevant field
  • Broad IT domain experience in three or more of the following areas: Business Analysis, Project Management, Business Intelligence, Quality Assurance, Maintenance and Support

Key Work Outputs:

  • Works with business client to elicit high-level requirements and capture business needs.
  • Clearly articulates and document business requirements (UX, flow and business rules) at the appropriate level of detail to the development team.
  • Considers UX principles best practice to review and validate functional and system designs with the development team and the client.
  • Obtains key inputs from development team and identifies solution interdependencies.
  • Applies UX principles best practice to design activities.
  • Collects and collates development effort as input to the finalization of the solution and proposal to the client.
  • Prioritizes project task back log across projects.
  • Runs the daily development team standup.
  • Manages ongoing relationship with client and development team to drive satisfaction of development outputs.
  • Coordination and completion of projects on time, within budget and within scope.
  • General oversight of the project ensuring weekly reviews of the project roadmap, sprint plans, financial tracking and time capture.
  • Ensure project is managed well by setting deadlines, assigning responsibilities, highlighting risks and providing weekly feedback on the progress of project
  • Prepare reports for upper management regarding status of project.
  • Understanding full requirements to quote the client. Collaborate with the assigned team to break down tasks and provide time estimates and costings. Draft documentation to be sent to client.
  • Capturing business needs and shaping requirements through dialogue with clients and internal solutions team

