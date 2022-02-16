Citrix Engineer

Feb 16, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • General functional knowledge and understanding of networking, security, Windows Servers, server virtualisation, cloud services.
  • Installation, configuration, and maintenance of session-based systems (RDSH, Windows Multisession, VDI)
  • Scripting, application packaging
  • Support in existing SLA customers includes assisting with post-project support in operational capacity.
  • Diligent time logging in ticketing system
  • Strong documentation skills
  • Continual certification drive
  • Expect to work after hours/weekends occasionally
  • Inter-provincial travel to customer premises
  • May be required to be based onsite at customer
  • Valid driver??s license and own motor vehicle that is in working order and insured.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • NQF level 5 or matric
  • Other tertiary / industry related certifications

Preferred Qualification:

  • Citrix Certified Associate / Professional Virtualisation or Citrix Virtual Apps
  • Desktops Service on Citrix Cloud Certified
  • Microsoft certificate
  • Citrix, or VMware certifications

Experience required:

  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in the position??s related field of the IT industry.
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience with Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop
  • Virtual Apps and/or Desktops on-premises and/or Citrix Cloud Service.

Personality and Attributes:

  • Good communication skills
  • Thrive in a team orientated environment.
  • Self-driven and motivated
  • Work well under pressure

