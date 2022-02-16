Enterprise Architect at Afro Miaki

PURPOSE:
- To define and document the company’s enterprise architecture, optimising business operations, and setting the direction and approach for integrating information applications and programs.
- The Enterprise Architect is also responsible for cataloguing, developing, coordinating, communicating, maintaining and enforcing overall enterprise architecture models, representations, initiatives, capabilities and components to adequately perform the company’s business and technology activities.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Define the target architecture, roadmaps to ensure the most effective use of technology and digital services in the company.
- Ensure that all architecture activities and deliverables are produced to a high quality and are consistent with existing standards, policies and strategies.
- Define, develop and manage standards and information architecture initiatives required to deliver projects.
- Develop and maintain architecture of applications based on the priorities of the business requirements.
- Facilitate the development of enterprise data architecture and business model.
- Create and update the target technology architecture based on priority business requirements.
- Plans and leads the identification and assessments of new and emerging technologies and the evaluation of the potential impacts, threats and opportunities to the company.
- Creates technology roadmaps which supports the implementation of the ICT Strategy. Engages with, and influences, relevant stakeholders to get buy-in.
- Continuous awareness and communication of the Enterprise Architecture both within the IT team, and the various business units.
- Actively participate in all IT projects forming part of the transformation agenda.
- Lead the EA stream during project implementation.
- Work with all stakeholders to ensure that all new technology and systems support the approved EA and the digital transformation agenda.
- Engage with relevant stakeholders to design solutions in line with business requirements.
- Ensure functional/technical specifications are aligned to the EA.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- B Degree/B Tech
- Certification in TOGAF
- 10 years relevant experience
Desired Skills:
- Enterprise Architecture
- IT Strategy
- Technical Architecture
- TOGAF
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree